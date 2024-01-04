SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Vineyard Wines & Spirits, located at 3770 Carman Road in Schenectady, is closing its doors after 20 years. Owner Tom Vincent has decided to retire.

For 16 years, Vineyard Wines & Spirits was located on Hamburg Street in Rotterdam, Vincent told NEWS10. Due to construction on Hamburg Street in 2017, Vincent moved the store to Carman Plaza, opening in November 2019.

The liquor store never fully recovered from the hit it took during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vincent. Already in his late 60s, Vincent said some heath complications and him getting older contributed to his decision to retire.

“I really want to get back to doing artwork, as I am a former comic book artist, having worked in that industry for 14 years on titles like Thor, Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Wolverine, and The Thanos Quest,” said Vincent. “While I never missed having tight deadlines, I do miss painting and drawing, as well as fishing.”

The Vineyard Wines & Spirits will be closing near the end of February, said Vincent. All wines are currently discounted 20% and spirits 750ml and larger are discounted 10%, while supplies last.

“I’d like to say a hale and hearty thank you to all of you who have patronized the store these past two decades, shared your lives and stories with me, and laughed with us during our countless Friday evening wine tastings,” said Vincent.