ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Police Department said Wednesday morning that Lawndale Avenue has been closed from Guilderland Avenue to Sunrise Boulevard. The closure comes after a water main break, which has been affecting area residents since sometime around 3:45 a.m.

The Rotterdam Water Department was on scene and working to repair the water main break, as of 5 a.m. The closed section of Lawndale Avenue will stay shuttered to all traffic for the next several hours, according to police.