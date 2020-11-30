Last day to donate to Schenectady Community Ministries food drive

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hands holding out a wad of cash

(HeatherPaque / Pixabay)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday is the final day to donate boxed and canned food for a Schenectady Community Ministries (SCIM) food drive. It’s not too late to drop off donations in the area:

  • Mohawk Honda showroom, 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Schenectady
  • Mohawk Chevrolet showroom, 400 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park
  • Mohawk Auto Center lobby, 756 State Street in Schenectady
  • Mohawk Collision Center lobby, 25 Saratoga Road in Schenectady

In the U.S., December is National Month of Giving, and Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday” at Mohawk Honda. They’re hosting a livestream on December 1 on the importance of giving back to the local community. The livestream will feature a video montage of the food drive, along with covering Mohawk’s other charitable efforts in the region.

The Facebook livestream starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Capital Region Aquatic Center and the Haraden Family Foundation are also participating to support SCIM. The program serves thousands every year with community education programs about food insecurity, nutrition, and diversity.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report