Last day to donate to Schenectady Community Ministries food drive

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday is the final day to donate boxed and canned food for a Schenectady Community Ministries (SCIM) food drive. It’s not too late to drop off donations in the area:

Mohawk Honda showroom, 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Schenectady

Mohawk Chevrolet showroom, 400 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park

Mohawk Auto Center lobby, 756 State Street in Schenectady

Mohawk Collision Center lobby, 25 Saratoga Road in Schenectady

In the U.S., December is National Month of Giving, and Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday” at Mohawk Honda. They’re hosting a livestream on December 1 on the importance of giving back to the local community. The livestream will feature a video montage of the food drive, along with covering Mohawk’s other charitable efforts in the region.

The Facebook livestream starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Capital Region Aquatic Center and the Haraden Family Foundation are also participating to support SCIM. The program serves thousands every year with community education programs about food insecurity, nutrition, and diversity.