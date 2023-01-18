SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to sending four threatening letters containing white powder to the New York State Gaming Commission in Schenectady and leaving numerous voicemails with them using threatening language. Brent Carter, 73, will face time served and potentially three years of supervised release.

As part of his guilty plea, Carter admitted that between October 2017 and November 2018, he left several voicemails at the New York State Gaming Commission using threatening language and also admitted to mailing four letters containing white powder and other substances to the commission between 2019 and 2021. Carter admitted that he sent the letters and left the voicemails as revenge for having his horse racing license suspended.

Carter will be sentenced on May 17.