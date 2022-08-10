NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Land Bank is set to clean up a vacant zombie property at 1019 Van Antwerp Road. Officials said crews will be cleaning the property of overgrown weeds and trees.

The Land Bank said this property is in very poor condition and has had multiple code violations and overdue tax bills. New York State law recently changed to allow municipal governments to clean up abandoned properties allowing foreclosures to move forward after one year instead of four. This Van Antwerp Road property has been vacant and has not paid taxes for four years.

The vacant zombie property at 1019 Van Antwerp Road (Capital Region Land Bank)

“Once Schenectady County finishes the foreclosure process this fall, the Land Bank will gain site control and consider whether to demolish or turn over the structure to a qualified owner for a full renovation,” said Richard Ruzzo, Land Bank Chair and member of the Schenectady County Legislature. “We know that the neighbors on Van Antwerp Road will be pleased to see progress as this property is one of the worst eyesores in Niskayuna.”

“Niskayuna is very pleased to work with the county and the Land Bank to clean up this vacant property which has negatively impacted families in this part of our beautiful Town. For most residents, their home is their most important asset. Having a zombie property nearby is simply not acceptable and we will be working with our codes department and the Land Bank to pursue other vacant, blighted properties,” said Niskayuna Supervisor Jamie Puccioni.

In mid-August, the Capital Region Land Bank will be demolishing a zombie property in Rotterdam Junction. The Land Bank is also working with the county’s unified economic development team to replace blighted properties with quality housing.