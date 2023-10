SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty is back at Schenectady’s Gateway Plaza.

The statue stood there for more than 50 years before it was moved to the corner of Erie Boulevard and Union Street in 2017 while the plaza, which used to be known as Liberty Park, was renovated.

Community members have been calling for it to be moved back. The Boy Scouts donated the statue to the city in 1950.