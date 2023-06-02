SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kids Arts Festival is returning to Schenectady for its 29th year. The event is being held on Saturday, June 3.

The event will take place along the Jay Street pedestrian walkway and in the area around City Hall. There will be all kinds of activities, including face painting, necklace making, a scavenger hunt, instrument making, a petting zoo, a fashion show, and tons more.

Kids will have the chance to help create a community weaving project and interact with a selfie station that will be used for the Schenectady County SummerNight on July 14. There will be several live performances as well, from acts such as Be the Best You Can Band, DJ HollyW8D, Harlem Big Steppers, and Schenectady City Schools music students.

“The highlight of this festival is always the chance for kids of any age to interact with professional artists in a wide range of activities, some where the kids get to take what they’ve created home and others where they are contributing to a larger piece of public art.” said Betsy Sandberg, who chairs the volunteer planning committee.

The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is free to attend. The rain location will be at Proctors Theatre, located at 432 State Street in Schenectady.

Franklin Street and Jay Street around Schenectady City Hall will be closed to traffic and parking during the festival. Parking will be available along nearby streets, as well as in public parking lots and at the Broadway garage.