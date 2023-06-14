SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After initially canceling the annual fireworks show at Jumpin’ Jack’s, the Village of Scotia has announced that the show is back on. The Schenectady County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to provide financial, public safety, and other assistance for the event.

The fireworks show, set for June 30, was canceled due to concerns about not having enough safety resources to accommodate thousands of attendees. Since then, the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Glenville, and other neighboring municipalities have offered support for the event.

“As soon as we canceled our annual fireworks display our community partners stepped up in a big way to ensure the show could go on,” said Scotia Mayor David Buccifero. “The invaluable support and assistance pledged by the Schenectady County Legislature along with support from CDTA and SUNY Schenectady to provide free parking and shuttle service to the event has enabled us to move forward with this family-friendly event.”

The annual event will go on as scheduled on June 30 starting at 7 p.m. with a ski show by the U.S. Water Ski Show Team and music at Freedom Park from Joe Adee and the LugNuts at 8 p.m. The event ends with a fireworks display sponsored by Jumpin’ Jack’s.

In an additional comment to NEWS10, Mayor Buccifero said this is a big undertaking by the village and he sends his thanks to those involved with putting back on the show. “All of the support has helped us put on the event and provide a level of comfort for everyone’s safety,” he said. Buccifero also thanks Jumpin’ Jack’s for their years of continued support.

“We’re very happy it’s back on. Glad everyone could get it figured out,” said Jumpin’ Jack’s owner Mark Lansing. “It’s a big deal to the community and it’s a big deal to us. We are excited.”

Lansing said he is going to talk to the Chief of Scotia Police on Thursday to coordinate the safety and traffic aspects of the event. The Jumpin’ Jack’s parking lot will be closed after lunch on June 30 to lessen how many cars are there after the show. Lansing will soon be posting guidance on traffic and parking for that day.