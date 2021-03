SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In will be opening the doors for their 2021 season on Thursday, March 25. The Capital Region icon known for their burger, fries and shakes first opening in 1952.

This year customers can enjoy two new menu items this year including sweet potato fries and waffle cones.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day of the week.

They’re located at 83 Schonowee Ave, Scotia, N.Y. 12302.