SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Psychologist, author, and commentator Jordan Peterson will be coming to Proctors Theatre in 2024 as part of his “We Who Wrestle With God Tour.” He will perform on February 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., with tickets for the show going on sale to the general public Friday online at 10 a.m.

Peterson is the author of three books titled “12 Rules for Life,” “Maps of Meaning,” and “Beyond Order.” The Edmonton, Canada, native is the host of the Jordan B Peterson podcast and will launch his online education platform, petersonacademy.com, in early 2024. He has taught courses at Harvard and the University of Toronto.