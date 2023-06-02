Earn a badge for every book you read this summer!

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Need some motivation for summer reading? The Schenectady County Public Library will host a summer reading challenge with prizes like gift cards and a grand prize basket featuring “Made in Schenectady County” food products.

The program runs from June 26 through August 26. Participants earn a badge for each book that they read and log. All earned badges will be entered into the end-of-summer grand prize drawings. Books can be print, ebooks, or audiobooks.

Pre-registration is now open. Click here to pre-register online or register in person or via phone at any Schenectady County Public Library branch.