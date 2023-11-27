SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino and Resort Schenectady is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. in the casino’s event center. Over 40 jobs need to be filled ranging from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.

The casino’s human resources team will be on-site interviewing applicants for positions ranging from the landing hotel, security, gaming, food and beverage, marketing, IT, environmental services, and more. Some positions include payroll specialist, IT specialist, marketplace shift manager, marketplace sous chef, and more.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. All applicants must be at least 18 years old, some a minimum of 21 for certain positions. Full-time positions offer paid time off, with medical, dental, and vision plans, with a 401K and more.

“Rivers Casino is a high-energy and fun place to work and a fantastic place to start a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry,” said Linda Waters, Vice President of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “There are tremendous opportunities for both professional and personal growth and we always place a premium on enriching the lives of all our team members and their families.