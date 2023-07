ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department has confirmed that Skylar Pettit, 24, was located deceased inside a residence on Greenpoint Ave on July 21. Police were conducting a welfare check.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and it was determined that Pettit died of natural causes. Police say her body was inside the residence for several months. Police are now investigating how much time has passed since her death and the lack of it being reported to authorities.