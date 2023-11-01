SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Brendan A. Coogan, 29, of Schenectady. Coogan was determined to have stolen a utility truck and a construction trailer from a business in Princetown on July 31.

Police located and recovered the stolen items in Rotterdam. Coogan, who was being held at the Schenectady County Correctional Facility on an unrelated matter, was arrested on a warrant. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Coogan was transported to SP Princetown for processing and arraigned at the Schenectady City Court. He returned to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility following arraignment.