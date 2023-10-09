ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year, Viaport Rotterdam opened a new wax museum for spooky season. The Via House of Horrors is located down the hall from Via Aquarium and across the hall from the Shoe Dept. and Do You Believe.

The horror-themed museum features wax figures in several rooms with settings and decorations to match the character. Characters include Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Exorcist, and more.

“It’s the perfect place to get into the mood for spooky season and makes for some great photo opportunities,” said Hunter Werner with Via Aquarium.

NEWS10’s Sara Rizzo got a look inside the Via House of Horrors. You can check out the photos below.

Via House of Horrors (photo: Sara Rizzo)

“The Exorcist” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Ghostface from “Scream” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Michael Myers from “Halloween” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hannibal Lector from “Silence of the Lambs” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

“Frankenstein” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Joker (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Via House of Horrors (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Although there are no jump scares or haunted house features, parental discretion is advised when binging children. Via House of Horrors is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Indigenous Peoples Day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with extended hours starting in mid-October.

The wax museum is open through November 5. You can see the full Via House of Horrors schedule on the Viaport Rotterdam Facebook page.