Inside look at new Pop Culture exhibit at Via Port Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a soft opening in early March, a new attraction in Rotterdam called the Pop Culture Forever Exhibit is officially open to the public. The museum-style exhibit showcases artifacts, autographs, and rare memorabilia, celebrating all things Pop Culture.

“It’s a celebration of all things pop culture, popular culture, with is a uniquely American institution; comic books started, here pulp started here, comic books started here, Hollywood,” said Daniel Fay, the director for the Pop Culture Forever Exhibit Center.

You can find the Pop Culture Forever Exhibit at Via Port Rotterdam. It’s located near the central fountain, directly between the movie theater and T-Mobile.

Admission is as follows: