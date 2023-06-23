SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – miSci in Schenectady unveiled a new summer exhibit that centers on the past, present and future of artificial intelligence. On display until Labor Day, “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine” is designed to be an interactive and educational experience for visitors of all ages.
The museum is located at 15 Museum Drive in Schenectady. The hours are as follows:
- Mondays: Closed
- Tuesday – Friday: Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday: Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.