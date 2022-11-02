SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and lounge, is set to open its sixth location in Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady. The company has four other locations in Guilderland, Clifton Park, Latham, and North Greenbush, with a fifth New Hartford location opening in late fall.

Located next to Rivers Casino, the 3,500-square-foot space will feature four golf simulator bays, interactive darts, an outdoor patio, food, drinks, and live music. According to the company, this location will also have VIP patio bays with bar service.

Owners Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon opened The Bunker’s original location in Guilderland in 2019. They decided to start the business after visiting an indoor golf facility and wanting to create a “super high-end” experience for indoor golf.

An indoor golf simulator lets you practice golf indoors in a virtually simulated environment. At The Bunker, up to 8 people can play in each bay. Each person usually takes around 30 minutes for nine holes or one hour for 18.

Construction on the Mohawk Harbor locations is set to begin soon, said the company. It’s expected to open in the summer of 2023.