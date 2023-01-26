SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Mayor Gary McCarthy and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation announced the winners of the second annual lighting experience and promotion, ILLUMINOCITY. Participating properties partnered with local not-for-profits in a decorating contest that ran from November 19 to January 14.

“I congratulate all the winners of this year’s ILLUMINOCITY and thank them for participating to help shine a light on our city and its resurgence while helping to attract more people downtown, shop at our local businesses, and dine at our local restaurants throughout the holiday season and beyond,” said Mayor McCarthy. “I look forward to next year’s ILLUMINOCITY being even bigger and brighter.”

The award winners in each category are:

People’s Choice – Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery l Schenectady ARC Horticulture Center