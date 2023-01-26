SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Mayor Gary McCarthy and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation announced the winners of the second annual lighting experience and promotion, ILLUMINOCITY. Participating properties partnered with local not-for-profits in a decorating contest that ran from November 19 to January 14.
“I congratulate all the winners of this year’s ILLUMINOCITY and thank them for participating to help shine a light on our city and its resurgence while helping to attract more people downtown, shop at our local businesses, and dine at our local restaurants throughout the holiday season and beyond,” said Mayor McCarthy. “I look forward to next year’s ILLUMINOCITY being even bigger and brighter.”
The award winners in each category are:
- People’s Choice – Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery l Schenectady ARC Horticulture Center
- Most Creative
- 1st Place – Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Inc.
- 2nd Place – Law Office of Kathleen M. Toombs l Legacy Project – Capital Region Veterans Memorial
- 3rd Place – The Silver Shop l Things of My Very Own, Inc.
- Schenectady Pride
- 1st Place – M/E Engineering l SICM
- 2nd Place – Meier Law Firm, PLLC l Safe Inc. of Schenectady
- 3rd Place – Pioneer l Miracle on Craig Street
- Most Traditional
- 1st Place – Schenectady Hardware & Electric l Northern Rivers Family of Services
- 2nd Place – Highbridge Management, LLC l Umbrella of the Capital District, Inc.
- 3rd Place – The Schenectady Trading Company l Schenectady Greenmarket
- Parade Theme
- 1st Place – Suriano’s Deli l Animal Protective Foundation
- 2nd Place – Proctors Collaborative
- 3rd Place – Urban Co-Works l Mission Accomplished Transition Services