ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The well-known religious satirical musical is set to premiere at Proctors in Schenectady in February 2023. The Proctors Facebook announced the exciting news on September 29.

The Book of Mormon written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez is set to perform on February 2 through 5. Tickets for the humorous Broadway play are on sale October 6.

The next upcoming show at Proctors is Aladdin premiering October 11 through 23. Other Broadway hits showing at Proctors this year into the next feature Pretty Woman, Hairspray, and Hadestown. Check out Proctor’s Facebook for more updates on shows and tickets.