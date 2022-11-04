SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady. Police say the wreck happened just before 2 a.m. when a car heading south on Broadway struck part of the support structure for the I-890 overpass. Department of Transportation crews shut down the I-890 Exit 5 off-ramp after the incident.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, police said. One was ejected from the car and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The person who was ejected was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, and the other was taken to a local hospital.

Part of Broadway was also closed as crews cleared the wreckage. Both the I-890 off-ramp and Broadway have since reopened, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.