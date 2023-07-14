SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County’s Summer Night Concert brought out hundreds of people to the heart of the Electric City. The biggest block party of the summer closed down State Street to make room for musical performances, vendors, and families looking to have a fun time.

“It’s that real community feel we go for here,” Nicole DiGiuseppe with Best Fitness said. “We like to see everyone outside and having a great time with family.”

“This is just an example of a good family event for people to come out and have a good time and see how Schenectady has changed,” Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said.

The night’s headliner, Arrested Development, couldn’t make it because of flight delays related to the weather. Powerhouse Funk stepped in at the last minute to keep the show going.