SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration for the second Schenectady County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Program event for 2022 is now open. The event will take place on June 11 at SUNY Schenectady.

This event allows County residents to bring unwanted hazardous chemicals from around their homes to the collection site for safe and environmentally sound disposal. The program is offered for free, but registration is required.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at SUNY Schenectady’s back parking lot, 78 Washington Ave. Acceptable items include leftover or unused household cleaners, paints and paint-related items (with

the exception of empty paint containers), lawn and garden chemicals and automobile fluids (except

motor oil), and a variety of other hazardous chemicals found around the house.