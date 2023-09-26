ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new wax museum has opened in Viaport Rotterdam just in time for spooky season. The Via House of Horrors is located down the hall from Via Aquarium and across the hall from the Shoe Dept. and Do You Believe.

The horror-themed museum features wax figures in several rooms with settings and decorations to match the character. Characters include Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Exorcist, and more.

A wax figure of Freddy from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in the new wax museum (photo: Viaport Rotterdam)

“It’s the perfect place to get into the mood for spooky season and makes for some great photo opportunities,” said Hunter Werner with Via Aquarium.

Although there are no jump scares or haunted house features, parental discretion is advised when binging children. Via House of Horrors is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Indigenous Peoples Day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with extended hours starting in mid-October.

The wax museum is open through November 5. You can see the full Via House of Horrors schedule on the Viaport Rotterdam Facebook page.