SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bluebird Home Decor, located at 514 State Street in Schenectady, is closing its doors after almost 11 years. Owner Nicolle Broughton made the announcement on Facebook on January 12.

“A little over a year ago I began feeling a nudge that I could not ignore,” said Broughton. “After much thought and even more prayer, I have made the very difficult decision to move on from my retail storefront in Schenectady.”

Broughton opened Bluebird in August 2013. The shop features handmade, vintage, and new art, rugs, pillows, mugs, cards, clothing, and other home decor items. Broughton does not know what she’ll be doing in the future but said she’ll still be around selling her products in some way.

Everything in the store is now on sale and all sales are final, said Broughton. The shop is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bluebird will be open through mid-March, said Broughton. She hopes to have a tent sale in May and a holiday shop somewhere in the Capital Region for the holiday season.

“It has been one of the greatest honors and blessings of my life to create and share this space with you all,” said Broughton. “I will miss you all dearly. My sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude for all of your support over the years.”