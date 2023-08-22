SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hollowed Harvest is returning to the Capital Region for 2023 but with some changes. The Hollowed Harvest: Wicked Labyrinth opens on September 22 at Armory Studios in Schenectady.

In past years, Hollowed Harvest took place at the Altamont Fairgrounds and allowed visitors to walk through big Jack-O’-Lantern displays outdoors. Now, the Jack-O’-Lanterns will be inside as guests walk through the “labyrinth.”

The Hollowed Harvest includes a Jack-O’-Lantern tunnel, stories and songs of re-animated Jack-O’-Lanterns and ghosts, and a gallery of sculpted pumpkins. Also new this year, attendees can carve their own pumpkins.

“So much of Halloween is geared towards young adults with scary attractions,” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event. “The Hollowed Harvest is a rare safe haven in the fun of Halloween that focuses more on the beauty of the Jack-O’-Lanterns as an art form, while avoiding the horror aspect often associated with Halloween.”

Armory Studios is also hosting a “Castle of Terror” haunted house at the same time as Hollowed Harvest for those that would like a scare. Guests should expect to spend about 30 to 45 in the labyrinth and another hour for pumpkin carving.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for children. Kids under 3 years old are free. You can buy tickets on the Hollowed Harvest website.