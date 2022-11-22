SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Holiday Ramble in the Stockade will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Holiday Ramble will offer several seasonal events at the Sweet Sprig, Arthur’s Market, Cafe, and Grocery Store, as well as Artisan Soaps and Gifts.

Eventgoers can pick up a tea latte at Arthur’s Market, as well as build their own gift basket, and fill that basket with soaps, lotions, or bath bombs. The Holiday Ramble is a good opportunity to stock up on gifts for loved ones for the season, or an opportunity to treat yourself. Eventgoers also have the opportunity to pick up a passport card at either shop, Arthur’s or the Sweet Sprig, get it stamped at both, and earn a $2 coupon to both locations.