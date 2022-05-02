DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for the rear section of Hillcrest Villas Mobile Home Park, located at 3868 Western Turnpike, in Duanesburg. If you live in the park, do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water, which could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms if consumed.

The Hillcrest Villas Mobile Home Park’s water system is currently dealing with a lack of a sufficient quantity of water, which resulted in a system-wide loss of pressure. You will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and that you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, contact the mobile home park or the Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2818.