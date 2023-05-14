SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre and the Collaborative School of the Arts hosted the 2023 High School Musical Theatre Awards on May 13. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of dozens of Capital Region high school students, and highlighted the importance of musical theatre and arts education.
The evening began with a medley of “Another Opening, Another Show” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business”, followed by a welcome from Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris. In between the various awards, each of the Best Musical nominees performed a song from their respective shows.
The ceremony concluded with a performance of “Brand New Day” from “The Wiz”, featuring students from every participating high school. The winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards will travel to New York City on June 26 to take part in the Jimmy Awards, a live nationwide competition for high school theatre performers.
Below is a full list of this year’s winners:
2023 Musical Theatre Awards Winners
- Best Technical Execution
- Glens Falls High School – “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
- Best Set Construction
- Queensbury High School – “Shrek the Musical”
- Best Choreography Execution
- Queensbury High School – “Shrek the Musical”
- Best Student Orchestra
- Niskayuna High School – “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition”
- Best Ensemble
- Glens Falls High School – “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
- Best Supporting Actor
- Roman Mangino as Kevin G in “Mean Girls” – Ballston Spa High School
- Best Supporting Actress
- Yael Woods as Voice of Audrey II in “Little Shop of Horrors” – Schenectady High School
- Best Actor
- Logan Esposito as Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Voorheesville High School
- Best Actress
- Ashley Manocchi as Marian Paroo in “The Music Man” – Scotia-Glenville High School
- Best Musical (Tier A)
- Queensbury High School – “Shrek the Musical”
- Best Musical (Tier B)
- Glens Falls High School – “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
- Best Musical (Tier C)
- Ballston Spa High School – “Mean Girls”