SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre and the Collaborative School of the Arts hosted the 2023 High School Musical Theatre Awards on May 13. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of dozens of Capital Region high school students, and highlighted the importance of musical theatre and arts education.

The evening began with a medley of “Another Opening, Another Show” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business”, followed by a welcome from Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris. In between the various awards, each of the Best Musical nominees performed a song from their respective shows.

The ceremony concluded with a performance of “Brand New Day” from “The Wiz”, featuring students from every participating high school. The winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards will travel to New York City on June 26 to take part in the Jimmy Awards, a live nationwide competition for high school theatre performers.

Below is a full list of this year’s winners:

2023 Musical Theatre Awards Winners