The New York State Department of Environmental Conversation is asking visitors to natural areas to stop littering. (Twitter/NYSDEC)

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Put on your work gloves and boots, grab your rake, and join Rotterdam residents in an annual cleanup at Kiwanis Park on April 22. The cleanup will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kiwanis Boat Launch on Route 5S.

During the annual spring cleaning event, volunteers will clean up litter and brush on the grounds. Refreshments will be served! For more information, contact event coordinators Paul Cooke at (518) 858-9201 or cookesremodeling@yahoo.com, and Rosyln Warlik at (518) 355-3203 or rwarlik@aol.com.