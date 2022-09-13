SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heavy rain caused flooding at the Things of My Very Own crisis intervention center in Schenectady Tuesday. The drainage system was unable to handle all the water that got into parts of the building.

Officials said a lot of equipment will be needed to clean the building and resume full operations.

“The good news is we are used to dealing with crisis situations — just not ours,” CEO and founder Rayn Boncie said. “So we’re going to do our best to keep going and keep operating.”

A restoration crew is assessing the damage.