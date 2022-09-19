SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large police presence was seen at the Netherlands Village apartment complex for several hours Monday. It started when the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office was serving an eviction notice first thing in the morning.

When deputies were let inside by a maintenance technician, the chief deputy said the officers noticed something off, and immediately left the apartment and called for help. Police and fire HAZMAT teams remained on the scene into Monday evening checking inside the apartment.

The chief deputy would not specify what they found other than saying it was some type of laboratory equipment.

“You know, laboratory glasses and different things. You know, not really prepared to comment at length while this process is underway as we speak,” he said. “So things that definitely led them to be concerned that it could be a lab or some sort of HAZMAT scene.”

Police evacuated some residents from nearby apartments. It remained unclear if they were being let back in. Police were also investigating what they called a “suspicious vehicle” up the road, but it was also unclear as to whose vehicle it may be.