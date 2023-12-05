DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are advising commuters who use I-88 to find another route on Wednesday after a truck carrying hazardous materials crashed into a ravine. The roadway will be closed in both directions at 6 a.m. between Exit 24 in Duanesburg and Exit 25 in Rotterdam for continued hazmat cleanup.

A box truck carrying compressed natural gas went off the roadway Tuesday morning and closed the interstate for most of the day. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A hazmat team as well as the Department of Environmental Conservation were on the scene. The DEC said no surface water impacts had been observed, but they will be taking precautionary measures downstream.