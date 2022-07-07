SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature announced Thursday that registration is now open for the third county-wide Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Program event for 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at SUNY Schenectady.

The program allows County residents to bring unwanted hazardous chemicals from around their homes to the collection site for safe and environmentally-sound disposal. This is a free program for Schenectady County Residents. Space is limited, and registration is required either online or by phone at (518) 388-4775.

“Hazardous chemicals can be found in many places around the home and can pose a variety of health and environmental risks,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Ruzzo, Vice-Chair of the Environmental Conservation, Renewable Energy & Parks Committee. “Our free Household Hazardous Waste events are an easy and environmentally smart way for Schenectady County residents to safely dispose of common household chemicals they no longer need.”

Acceptable items include leftover or unused household cleaners, paints and paint-related items with the exception of empty paint containers, lawn and garden chemicals, and automobile fluids except for motor oil, along with a variety of other hazardous chemicals found around the house. County officials ask that you bring items in their original packaging, with the original label if possible.

Only materials from residential households will be accepted. No waste from commercial, industrial, institutional, or not-for-profits will be accepted.