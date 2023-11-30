SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Harbor Freight Tools is set to open a new location in Schenectady. The store will be at 2330 Watt Street in Crosstown Commons.

The company said construction has already started on the new store. According to the Harbor Freight website, the store is estimated to open in January.

The store is expected to bring about 25 to 30 new jobs to Schenectady, said Harbor Freight. If interested, you can apply for a job on the Harbor Freight website.

This will be Harbor Freight’s seventh store in the Capital Region. The company has other locations in Albany, Amsterdam, Catskill, Clifton Park, Queensbury and Troy.