ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction is continuing on a new home on Cramer Avenue in Rotterdam. It’s being built through Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that helps people find stable shelter.

Organizers said the property was abandoned for decades, and local leaders are excited to turn it into a place that people can call home.

“So to be able to have a brand new, affordable house that they can actually afford, and is suitable for their family, they can know they never have to wait until the end of the lease to see if the landlord is going to raise the rent. This is a much more stable situation for them.”

The organization will also teach the new homeowners how to take care of the structure.