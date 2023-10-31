ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said it has received a guilty plea in connection to a fire at the Wagon Train BBQ restaurant in June. Eric Reed, 36, pleaded guilty to arson in the third degree.

Prosecutors said Reed entered a storage shed belonging to the restaurant early in the morning on June 4 and intentionally set a fire. The fire then spread to another storage shed and an electrical pole, which caused power outages in the area. No one was injured in the fire but the building was significantly damaged.

Reed is scheduled to be sentenced in December. He is facing four to eight years in prison and has also waived his right to appeal.