SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another City splash pad, located in Mount Pleasant Wallingford Park on Fifth and Congress will celebrate its grand opening for the summer. The event will be held on July 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Free ice cream will be supplied by Stewart’s Shops while supplies last.

The installation was a collaborative effort by the City of Schenectady, The Schenectady Foundation, and the Capital Region Land Bank. Mount Pleasant now has a park and playground equipment including a water feature.

Wear a bathing suit – and get ready to get wet! To learn more about this foundation-funded project, visit the Schenectady Foundation webpage.