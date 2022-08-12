SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The colorful flavors of Mediterranean food have reached the Electric City. Simone’s Kitchen tries to bind the gap between fast food and home cooking and this is their second location in upstate New York (Coxsackie).

Located in the Benjamin Building in downtown Schenectady on the corner of Jay and Franklin Street, Simone’s Kitchen recently opened its doors. A ribbon-cutting event will take place on August 16 and a grand opening celebration will occur on August 20 with music and giveaways.

One hundred percent of Simone’s earnings from the ribbon-cutting and grand opening events will be donated to local organizations that invest in the growth of the community. Simeone’s is another added element to the ongoing Schenectady Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Simone’s menu offers savory Mezza bowls, pitas, Za’atar pie, lattes, baklava and greek yogurt bowls.