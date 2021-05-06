Glorious Church Pastor donates computers, wheelchairs, glasses to Nigeria

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dr. Omotayo Orederu, founder and lead pastor of Glorious Church, is donating more than 3,000 pairs of glasses, 40 computers, 23 wheelchairs to different locations in Nigeria. All items are refurbished and donated from organizations around the Capital Region and should arrive in Nigeria at some point this month.

The computer donation is part of a pilot program where elementary school-age children in Ibadan, Nigeria will receive the computers to learn coding and programming. At the end of the nine-month program, students will present their projects and the winners will receive brand new laptops.

(Glorious Church/Buzz Media Solutions)

Orederu has plans to travel to Ibadan to set up the computer lab and introduce the program. If all runs well, he has plans to replicate the program in other areas. He is also working on simultaneously providing a computer lab to run the same program in an orphanage in Abuja, Nigeria. The program and training at the computer lab will be available for use by students from other neighboring villages around the orphanage in Abuja.

This is not the first time Omotayo donated wheelchairs and glasses to the country, and his reason behind the mission is personal.

“In Nigeria, there is a stigma around wheelchairs. People just believe you should be able to walk, even though we know this isn’t always the case,” said Orederu. “When my father had a stroke, a wheelchair would have given him a better quality of life. I organize these donations to give others the quality of life he could have had.”