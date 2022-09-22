GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenville YMCA will host the Muddy Sneakers Trail Run 5K on September 25, on the trails of Indian Meadows Park. This race, part of the Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York race series, supports the Y’s mission of healthy living for mind, body, and spirit, the organization said.

The annual event will bring together adult and youth runners, families, and teams from across the Capital Region for what organizers promise to be a morning of camaraderie, friendly competition, and fun.

Medals will be awarded to the top three men and women. All are invited to participate regardless of fitness level.

Registration is $25. The YMCA has set up a special online registration page, where you can find more information.