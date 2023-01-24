GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, philanthropy, and her family.

Boydston, a maternal health advocate, and patient family partner is a mother of two. Boydston survived a placental abruption, NICU stay, gestational diabetes, and postpartum anxiety and depression. Now, she shares her story with others through pageantry.

Boydston and her husband founded #momsmaketime, which encourages mothers to take care of themselves and make time for themselves to do so. She recently competed for the title of Mrs. American as the reigning Mrs. New York American.

Boydston and other honorees from across the country will be recognized at the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this April in Omaha, Nebraska. There, one honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year during the convention.