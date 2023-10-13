GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of a taxidermy business in Glenville pleaded guilty to Environmental Conservation Law violations committed in April. According to Environmental Conservation Officers, the business failed to properly dispose of animal parts, keep taxidermy records, and report game harvest.

In addition to the guilty plea, the defendant was required to pay a $525 fine. The defendant and their attorney are cooperating with the Glenville Police regarding multiple petit larceny charges and an alleged scheme to defraud taxidermy customers.