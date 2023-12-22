GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One day removed from an explosion that shook the area, town officials lifted Glenville’s state of emergency. Supervisor Chris Koetzle announced the expiration Friday night.

A tanker with compressed gas hit the Maple Avenue Bridge on Thursday evening as a train passed overhead. It caused a massive explosion visible for miles around and knocked out power locally. Smoke from the explosion was visible on weather radar equipment.

Several crews responded to the scene. The driver was airlifted to be treated for third-degree burns.

The wreck on the tiny road took the day to clean up. Koetzle said it’s reasonable to expect the road to reopen sometime on Saturday.

The train road briefly through the fire and away from the scene, and service on the tracks experienced only minimal disruption.

