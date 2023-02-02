GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Animal Protective Foundation (APF), in cooperation with the Best Friends Network, a national network of animal welfare organizations in all 50 states, are supporting an overcrowded shelter in Grant Parish, Louisiana by welcoming 11 puppies and two adult dogs to their shelter in Glenville. This follows the APF’s welcoming of 10 cats from another overcrowded shelter in Louisiana last week. All of the pets will soon be available for adoption.

The APF, located at 53 Maple Avenue, is participating in the transport to alleviate the overcrowding in many of Louisiana’s animal shelters. Other dogs from the transport will also be welcomed by shelters and rescues in southern New York State and Connecticut.

“There are considerable differences between our region and many Southern states like Louisiana where shelters tend to be underfunded and neutering is less common which leads to overpopulation,” shared Joe Lisella, Executive Director of the APF. “When we have space, we are always willing to help other shelters, especially when they are struggling with overpopulation. Together with other Best Friends Network members, we are providing much-needed relief for the shelters in Louisiana.”

The dogs include five puppies who were found abandoned in a landfill. There is also a mother and her two puppies, four additional puppies, and an adult beagle.

“All of the dogs and puppies will be spayed or neutered at the APF’s low-cost Community Spay/Neuter Clinic after getting cleared medically by the veterinary team at the APF,” added Lisella. “We expect they will be ready for their forever homes in the next couple of weeks.”

Donations to support the transport and care of these dogs and puppies can be made online or mailed to the APF at 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, NY 12302. People interested in adopting should email info@animalprotective.org.