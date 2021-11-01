PHOTOS: Glenville rail bridge struck by truck…again

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tractor-trailer hit the overpass in Glenville again. Pictures sent in from the scene show that the roof of its cargo bed was peeled off like a tin can:

This overpass bridge for the railroad crosses Glenridge Road. Truckers hitting the bridge is a chronic issue that costs locals big bucks whenever it happens.

The truck hit the bridge at about 10 a.m., and it was still on-site as of noon on Monday. One lane of Glenridge Road was closed earlier, but according to reports, it’s now running normally again.

