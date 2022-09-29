GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is partnering with Glenville Police Department, Scotia-Glenville Central Schools, and Blue Line Embroidery for the annual “No Shave November” fundraiser. The proceeds from the annual Prostate Cancer Awareness campaign and Breast Cancer Awareness month will be combined this year.

Officers have been growing out their beards and are asked to donate $25 a month. Female officers may also choose to participate by wearing long hair in a ponytail or painting their nails.

The PBA will also be selling support bracelets and T-shirts, with all proceeds going directly to the family in need. Additionally, anyone wishing to simply send in a direct donation for this cause, can do so through the PBA, by mailing a check or via PayPal. Please visit www.Glenvillepba.org for either option and mark the donation appropriately.

Bracelets will be available soon for $3 each. They can be purchased at the Police Department by visiting the vestibule window Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on how to purchase the T-shirts and pricing to follow. They will have the custom design seen below, created by Blue Line Embroidery, which is also supplying and printing them at cost.