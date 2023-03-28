GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Glenville has put a hold on its plans for the 2023 Bulk Trash Pick-Up Program. The town explains the cost has grown too expensive and bids from vendors are unaffordable.

Glenville reports the program cost has increased from $10,000 to $200,000 in 13 years. County Waste’s bid was a $190,000 flat fee with an additional $105/per ton over 550, Glenville typically collects about 600-to-800 tons. With expected additional tonnage, the cost to the town would likely exceed $200,000. The company owning Twin Bridges/Advantage declined to bid at all.

Glenville explains its most expensive year was last year where the program costs $90,000. The town budgeted $80,000 in the 2023 budget, but with the current bid, the program is at least $120,000 over budget. The town expresses it is simply not affordable and not something the taxpayers can or should support.

The town explains they had every intention of running the program and had hoped for a reasonable bid this year. Glenville continues to seek other ideas to try and run the program that includes a possible drop-off site for bulk items, perhaps running the program alternating years or seeking new vendors to bid on the program again.