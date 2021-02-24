Glenville, Mohawk Auto Group, H&R Block to provide tax filing help for low-income seniors

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Glenville is partnering with Mohawk Auto Group and H&R Block to create a Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Program. The program is available to low-income seniors who need help with tax preparation to make sure they receive proper tax credits and deductions, such as the School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

In previous years, AARP provided free tax preparation services, but due to COVID-19, the service is not available this year. To assist, Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet have agreed to underwrite up to $5,000. And, H&R Block will be providing tax filing services at a discounted rate.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 24 at noon at the Glenville Senior Center on Worden Road.

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle is encouraging other area businesses to “step up to the plate” to help area seniors in need.