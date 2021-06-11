Grand larceny charge for Glenville man over $60K stolen from disabled victim

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, according to New York State Police, troopers arrested Jason L. Pigliavento, 40, of Glenville, who allegedly stole five figures from a disabled victim.

Police accuse Pigliavento of stealing $60,000 from the bank account of a Scotia resident he knows. They are a client of Schenectady County Adult Protective Services who suffers from a physical disability. The state police launched their investigation into suspicious activity in the victim’s financial accounts.

State Police based in Princetown charged Pigliavento with:

Three counts of third-degree grand larceny

Three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument

Second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person

Pigliavento was processed, arraigned, and remanded to Schenectady County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is June 16.